ANKENY, IA. (CNN /KCCI) -- A young Iowa girl found an explosive device in the middle of the street while she was playing outside, police said.
Maya Buffington, 8, saw something in the street on Waywin Drive in Ankeny that she thought was a dead squirrel but after a double take she realized it was far from it.
"It was something wrapped up in tape in cardboard," Maya described. Luckily, she knew what to do.
"I thought I had to get away fast. And go tell my mom," she said. Maya's mother quickly dialed 911.
Just like Maya, other neighborhood kids like Cavion Mure love riding their bikes.
"That could have been easily explosion on and hurt a kid so it's just just crazy," Cavion's dad Tracey Mure said. "You don't think in this neighborhood that's gonna happen."
Ankeny police notified neighbors who had reported hearing multiple explosions over the past few months.
Although they aren't saying what the device was, police found and detonated a pipe bomb outside of a polling site three months ago. They're investigating any possible connection but the devices were made from different material.
