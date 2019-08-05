WAHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People in Washington, Missouri are noticing cell phone receptions problems in areas they normally have reliable AT&T service.
“Sometimes I have a message on my phone saying I’m not even getting any data at all and sometimes it’s dropped calls and sometimes the only way to get through to me is text,” said Donna Buchholz’s, whose cell phone provider relies on AT&T towers.
“A lot of no service, a lot of dropped calls,” said AT&T customer Joey Maune.
Many AT&T customers in the Washington area saying they started noticing declining reception about a month ago but service got especially bad within the last week.
“I just noticed it the other night,” said Ben Cassat, a long-time AT&T customer. “In my basement it said no service and I live right in the middle of town so I thought it was odd and since then I’ve been dropping calls in the living room. I went to the store they said it wasn’t my phone, something with working on a tower here in town.”
Buchholz says she’s noticed problems with the tower behind Oscheln’s, across the road from Lowe’s.
“It’s had wires hanging out all over it and just a mess,” said Buccholz.
On Monday, crews were working on the cell tower and confirmed it is an AT&T tower.
In a statement, a company spokesperson said, “As we work to improve our network with tower upgrades in the Washington area, some customers may experience intermittent issues with their service. We are working as quickly as possible to finish this project. Our goal is to minimize the effect on customers as much as possible and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
But customers say that spotty service can create a real problem.
“That’s the only phone I have anymore is my cellphone and it’s not any good right now,” said Buccholz.
“There are situations you worry if someone did need to get ahold of me and couldn’t for whatever reason, it’s kind of an empty feeling,” said Cassat.
The spokesperson for AT&T wouldn’t say if there is a backup in place for situations like that. They apologized for the inconvenience but declined to say whether customers would be compensated for the loss of service.
