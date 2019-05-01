ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A boy and his mother were shot and killed in a north St. Louis home overnight.
Around midnight, two shooting victims were found inside a home in the 5900 block of Ferris.
News 4 spoke with a man who said his 3-year-old son, Caden, was one of the victims. A neighbor told News 4 someone went into the home, shot the boy and his mother, and then drove away.
"He was uplifting, he was always smiling," said Caden's father Elijah Johnson.
Johnson said he was heading to work when he got the hardest call of his life, he learned his son and mother of his child were killed.
"Just a lot of pain, it was unbelievable. I could not believe it," Johnson said. "Mixed emotions, very heartbroken right now actually."
A neighbor also said they heard six or seven gunshots.
According to police, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Johnson said he will miss the simple moments with his son the most, such as going to the park and going out to eat.
Anyone with information regarding the double homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
No other information has been disclosed.
