ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jury to decide Friday if killing inside Show Me’s was justified or murder
Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday morning in the murder trial of 55-year old Neal Myers. Myers is charged with 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault and 2 counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of 43-year old Scott Beary on February 7th of 2018.
No one is disputing that Myers shot Beary 3 times after a discussion about police dogs got heated. At issue is whether the shooting was murder or justified under Missouri’s Stand Your Ground, self-defense law.
After the shooting investigators and prosecutors poured over surveillance video and witness accounts to determine who the aggressor was in the incident. Twenty days after the shooting, former St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch later said, “We came to the conclusion the evidence warrants the filing of the charges.”
In testimony Thursday, two customers who were in the business at the time testified that they never heard Beary threaten Myers. But they said they heard Myers make a couple of derogatory comments about Beary
Shawn Wesley, said as Beary was walking toward the door Myers said, “I’ll see you later, fat a__.”
Wesley testified Beary turned around after the comment and walk up to Myers and tried to strike him and that’s when he heard gunshots.
Defense Attorney Scott Rosenblum only called one witness before resting his case. Defense witness Jason Ward was also in the business at the time of the shooting and describe Beary as “Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde.” He testified that conversations among those seated at the bar that day, Beary alternated between being friendly and being condescending.
Prosecutors and the defense are scheduled to give their closing arguments Friday, morning and then the case will go to the jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.