ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Criminal jury trials will resume in the St. Louis County Circuit Court on Monday after a year of suspension due to the pandemic.
Court officials have been waiting for cases among court employees, residents and employees of the jail to have a low rate of COVID-9 cases and infections. The court has worked with county health officials to ensure appropriate health measures will be in place.
“We have instituted numerous measures recommended by health professionals to protect the health and safety of everyone who must participate in criminal trials – from jurors to attorneys to jail personnel and members of the public,” said Presiding Judge Michael D. Burton. “Just like defendants, victims and their families, we have been eagerly awaiting the moment trials can finally proceed in the safest environment possible.”
Everyone who enters the courthouse must have their temperature taken, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
