ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Jury selection is slated to begin Monday in the trial of three St. Louis police officers accused of beating an undercover cop in 2017.

Luther Hall, who is black, was working undercover in the wake of protests following the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley back in 2017. According to court documents, Hall was attacked and beaten by fellow officers, who believed him to be a protester. Hall suffered severe injuries and has never been able to return to work.

Dustin Boone, Steven Korte and Christopher Myers are the officers on trial in the case. Bailey Colletta previously pleaded guilty to covering up the attack, and Randy Hayes pleaded guilty to using unreasonable and excessive force against Hall.

The trial is one of the first in-person trials to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic begin. During pre-trial hearings, COVID-19 safety was discussed, with the judge deciding an overflow room with a television of the trial would be available for press and spectators. In addition, jurors will be spread out across the gallery and masks will be required in the courtroom.

Attorneys for the accused requested their clients be able to remove their masks because wearing one “is not aesthetically pleasing on someone accused of a violent crime. The judge said she would consider the request.

Last month, the City of St. Louis agreed to pay Hall a $5 million settlement in the case.