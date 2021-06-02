ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Jury selection begins Monday in the re-trial of two St. Louis police officers for their alleged involvement in the assault on a fellow officer during a 2017 protest and subsequent attempt to cover it up.

Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone were back in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing, with the former facing charges of destroying evidence and the latter being charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law.

The charges stem from the assault of Detective Luther Hall, who was working undercover in a crowd during protests following the not guilty verdict of Jason Stockley. Stockley, a former St. Louis officer, was accused of unjustly killing Anthony Lamar Smith, and his acquittal sparked several days of protests throughout the city.

Hall was recording video on his phone when protesters, reportedly armed with hammers, bats and barbed wire, were maced and shot with pepper balls by police. The recording abruptly ended, and Hall said he was beaten by officers at the scene.

Myers, Boone and a third officer, Steven Korte, were all charged with deprivation of rights under color of law. Korte was also charged with lying to the FBI, and Meyers was charged with destroying evidence. Officers Bailey Colletta and Randy Hays were also indicted related to the incident but pleaded guilty, with Hays testifying during the trial of Korte, Boone and Myers.

The results of that trial, which ended on March 30, were that Korte was found not guilty on all charges, Myers was found not guilty of deprivation of rights, and the jury could not come to an agreement on Meyers' charge of destroying evidence or Boone's charge of deprivation of rights. The jury deliberated for more than 13 hours.

A mistrial was declared for Boone, and for Myers' charge of destroying evidence, and the pair now return to court with a new judge and jury.

At Wednesday's hearing, Judge E. Richard Webber heard arguments for striking of potential jurors ahead of voire dire Monday, seven of whom were removed, three because of medical reasons.

He also ruled on the defense's objection to the way in which a video of Myers at the scene of a different incident has been edited, as well as text messages between him and an associate about that video. The judge had previously ruled that the video could be submitted as evidence, but would have to be redacted.

In the video, posted by an organization called Cop Watch, a person at a scene where shots were reportedly fired is filming themselves asking officers on scene questions about what happened. The video shows Myers being asked what his name is, and he responds, "Officer." The person filming asks "officer what?" as the camera is on Myers in the passenger seat of a police vehicle. Myers then covers his badge and nametag, and the words "get the f*** out of here" are heard.

The prosecution, led by U.S. Attorney Carrie Constantin, had previously argued that the video was relevant because Myers covering his badge establishes a pattern of trying to hide vital information. However, Myers' defense team, led by Scott Rosenblum, argued that the video shouldn't be shown at all, due to being prejudicial to the jury. Instead, according to Judge Webber’s order, the video will not make the quote audible or readable, and the text messages will just refer to it as "the [YouTube] video."

Boone's attorney, Patrick Kilgore, was largely silent during the hearing, raising no objections and not approaching the lectern at any point.

Boone faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for deprivation of rights, while Myers faces up to 20 years for destruction of evidence.

Questions have repeatedly been raised about public access to the second trial, as previously, due to COVID protocol, the public was required to watch the trial in an overflow courtroom. Different procedures are being considered for the second trial, with the possibility the gallery will be divided into vaccinated and non-vaccinated sections.

Additionally, the initial plan, we are told, is to have four cameras set up in the courtroom for the press to view, including one on Judge Webber and another solely dedicated to showing exhibits. In the previous trial, there was only one wide shot of the entire courtroom and multiple technological issues which inhibited the public’s view of the trial at times.