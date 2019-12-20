ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A jury has found in Johnson & Johnson's favor in a lawsuit brought by a St. Louis woman claiming the company’s talcum-based baby powder caused her ovarian cancer.
56-year-old Vickie Forrest said she used the baby powder as part of her feminine hygiene routine for more than 30 years.
She worked as a registered nurse and was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. Forrest is in remission, but her attorney argued Friday Johnson & Johnson knew of the dangers of their product for years.
“They said, ‘We sold product for a long time, a lot of people have used it.’ That has absolutely nothing to do with whether their product increases the risk of ovarian cancer. Nothing,” said attorney Allen Smith. “People smoke cigarettes for a long time, and use them in a lot of different places. That has nothing to do with the safety of the product.”
But in closing arguments, defense attorneys for Johnson & Johnson went on the offensive, questioning the validity of the plaintiff's experts and their findings.
“What you see here is essentially a kitchen sink approach to this case by the plaintiff’s lawyers. Asbestos, fibrous talc, arsenic, they have thrown it all in with nothing, no evidence, to support those claims,” Allison Brown, one of the company’s lawyers, said. “There was not one witness that came in here and told you how much of any of those substances they think Ms. Forrest was exposed to.”
In the past three years, juries in seven trials in Missouri and California have awarded ovarian cancer victims more than $5 billion in compensatory and punitive damages, a fact Brown suggested could have motivated Forrest.
"What I would suggest to you has gone on here over the past couple of weeks has been an effort to misrepresent the science and to misrepresent the facts and to distract you from the truth. All in the interest of winning a lawsuit for money," she said.
Johnson & Johnson released the following statement after the jury's ruling:
"This is the fourth consecutive verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson in these cases and the eighth defense verdict this year. The jury carefully considered the decades of independent clinical evidence, which show Johnson’s Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer. We know that anyone suffering from cancer is searching for answers, which is why the science and facts on this topic are so important."
