ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis teenager convicted of murder could spend decades in prison.
On Friday, jurors recommended up to 20 years in prison for 18-year-old Jarvis Campbell.
This week, he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jacob Hudson, 36.
READ: Teen charged in fatal shooting of South City business owner
Campbell, who was 17 at the time, says he shot Hudson in self-defense last year.
After the shooting, News 4 spoke with Campbell's father who backed up his son's self-defense claim.
“He was not raised that way. I am sure anyone can verify or witness it,” said Jimmie Campbell, Jarvis’ father.
READ: Father of suspect in South City homicide says son was defending himself
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.