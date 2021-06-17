ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the second time, a jury is struggling to reach a verdict in the trial of Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone. After a day-and-a-half of deliberation, jurors said they cannot reach a consensus on the charges facing the two former officers for their alleged roles in the assault of St. Louis detective Luther Hall during the 2017 protests, and the attempted destruction of Hall’s cell phone which captured part of his violent arrest.
[READ: Jury deliberation begins Wednesday in trial of two SLMPD officers]
After announcing the lack of consensus to the judge, they were called back to the courtroom and given the Allen Charge, sometimes called the "hammer instruction," which is a jury instruction from the judge to return to deliberations and make a concerted effort to reach a verdict.
The instruction is given because a hung jury could necessitate a re-trial (this is the second trial regarding these charges for Boone and Myers), and the current jury is in the best possible position to make this decision at the moment.
Myers was found not guilty on one charge in the first trial, and the jury was hung on his charge of destruction of evidence. The jury was also hung on Boone's charge of deprivation of rights under color of law.
