ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former St. Ann police officer was found guilty of using excessive force when he repeatedly kicked a man in 2019 during an arrest.
The St. Louis jury found Ellis Brown III guilty on Thursday for a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law.
Brown was working as an officer with the St. Ann Police Department on April 9, 2019 when he allegedly kicked a defenseless person during an arrest. The victim was injured as a result of the incident.
Before working for St. Ann, Brown was an officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and was also under fire for falsifying search warrants. St. Ann Police Department confirmed that Brown no longer works for the department. They also said they received no complaints about Brown during his employment with the department.
