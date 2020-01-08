ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A jury convicted 41-year old Antonio Muldrew on all counts in the robbery and murder of a convenience store clerk in July 2014.
The jury took an hour and 25-minutes to render a verdict of guilty on counts of 1st degree murder, 1st degree assault, 1st degree robbery and 3 counts of armed criminal action.
“This was an opportunity for us, for me, to roll my sleeves up and help prosecute this case. And I’m glad jurors came back with that guilty verdict,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
Because of a conflict, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office asked the Missouri Attorney General’s office to take over the case. Schmitt took part in the prosecution of the case, the first time he’d done so since taking office, but he said it won’t be the last.
32-year old Ethiopian refugee Abdulrauf Kadir was shot five times and killed during the robbery. He’d been raising money to bring his wife and two children to the U.S.
During the trial a DNA analyst testified that Kadir’s blood was found on clothing at Muldrew’s apartment. During a recording of the questioning of Muldrew by detectives, Muldrew could be heard admitting to killing Kadir and saying he shot Kadir in the head twice to make sure he was dead.
Relatives of Muldrew expressed concern that he was put on trial because of his problems with bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia.
“Everyone said there's always signs of something wrong with him. Like, just sometimes when he talks everybody knew that he was like off," said his sister, Aurtisha Volrie.
Volrie said Muldrew was not taking his medication at the time of the robbery. According to his public defender, Sharon Turlington, Muldrew was declared mentally incompetent on his first mental evaluation for this case but was finally declared competent to stand trial on the fifth and most recent exam.
Prosecutors dropped plans to seek the death penalty because of Muldrew’s diminished mental capacity. Turlington said in court he has an IQ of 70. Because there was no possibility of the death penalty, the conviction automatically comes with a sentence of life in prison.
