ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It took a jury only 11 minutes to find a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old girl he was babysitting last December.
The girl told her mother that Troy Callahan, 45, "touched her private parts when she went to bed." She said Callahan touched her both over her clothes and her bare skin. She said she asked him to stop each time he touched her.
After a one day trial, the Leadwood man was convicted of statutory sodomy and could be sentenced to life in prison.
Callahan has been in prison before. He served two of the five years he was sentenced for assaulting an officer in Washington County in 2016. He was released on Oct. 30, 2018, and then molested the girl on Dec. 5, 2018.
His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.
