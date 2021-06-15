ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The specifics of the charges facing the two defendants are critical in understanding the case and specifically the closing arguments made by both sides. Boone is charged with aiding and abetting in the deprivation of Luther Hall’s civil rights. Specifically, that means not only did his alleged actions deprive Hall of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure through the use of unreasonable force, but that he knew the deprivation of those rights was occurring - or was going to occur - and knowingly acted toward that end.

Essentially, Boone had to know he was participating in an unlawful arrest at the time and continue participating anyway.

For the charge facing Myers, intent is also critical. First, the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt he acted to destroy - or damage with the intent to destroy - the phone. Second, and most importantly, they must prove that if he did so, he did so with the specific intent to impede an investigation. In order for the charge to apply, he would have had to know an investigation was forthcoming in the moment he allegedly damaged the phone.

Boone, Myers will not testify as defense begins its case As the trial of Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone entered its second week, the prosecution again focused on the video shot by Hall capturing the first moments of his assault, and the photos of the scene shot by a journalist.

Prosecutor's passionate rebuttal

For much of the trial, lead prosecutor Carrie Constantin had presented the government’s case in a matter-of-fact, methodical way, often reserving most of her animation for objections. Even in her initial closing arguments, the assistant U.S. attorney was somewhat staid in her presentation, believing the evidence spoke for itself.

In her passionate rebuttal to the defense’s closing arguments, however, she elevated her delivery in both energy and emotion, especially when it came to defendant Dustin Boone’s text message history.

She began by countering Kilgore’s assertion that the record of racist messages was designed to inflame the jury.

“They were not offered to inflame you,” she said using Kilgore’s language. “They are offered to inform you.”

She said the messages speak to Boone’s state of mind, and read several messages, uncensored, aloud to the court in which Boone used the n-word. Constantin said that if Boone didn’t know Hall was an officer, then he must have thought he was just a Black protester, implying he was predisposed to not care about police procedure on use-of-force in such an instance.

She also pointed to another message in which he said:

“"There are r n*****s running wild all across the city and even if/when we catch them..... they don't get in any trouble because there are plate lips running the CAO!" (The CAO is a reference to the Circuit Attorney’s Office, which is run by Kim Gardner, a black woman).

“He’s saying ‘I get my evens on the street,” Constantin said, pausing for effect. “‘I don’t bother with the Circuit Attorney’s Office, I get it on the street.’”

She then moved to Boone’s messages about violence toward suspects (many of which are detailed in previous reporting on this case). She pointed to one in particular in which Boone recounting what he did at the scene of an arrest after a suspect had been tasered. Boone texted that he and other officers made the suspect call himself "a p---y" in front of officers on the scene. Boone described the man repeating the phrase as commanded while vomiting on himself, then laughed and called it "the greatest moment of my short career."

“That’s what he thinks his job as a police officer is,” Constantin said, referencing another instance in which Boone said he took a suspect behind a privacy fence to beat him so he wouldn’t be seen on surveillance cameras, and another in which he said he caught a suspect in a gangway after a foot chase and injured him.

"Dude got GOT in a dead end gangway by me and he's not in good shape right now," he said in one message. "He was crying and bloody for making me run that far," he said in another.

In each of these readings, Constantin was animated, often raising her hands and shaking her head.

From there she turned to Boone’s text messages specifically about the weekend of Hall’s assault, taking time to highlight the enthusiasm with which Boone appeared to approach riot duty.

“...it’s gonna be a lot of fun beating the hell out of these [sh------s] once the sun goes down and nobody can tell us apart!!!!” he said in one message.

In another he said he and another officer “just grab [f----rs] and toss em around.” In yet another he said “Did everyone see the protesters getting [F---ED] UP in the galleria????? That was awesome.”

The defense had worked to establish the chaos of the weekend, and specifically that several officers were injured and the tension had officers- specifically those on riot duty- on edge. Constantin said Boone’s text prove that was not his mindset.

“We aren’t talking about fear, we are talking about having a good time,” she said, her voice increasing in volume as she stared at the jury. “This is fun!”

She then spoke about Boone’s hour-long FaceTime he had with his then-girlfriend, now-wife that would have been going on during Hall’s arrest.

“This isn’t terror. This is entertainment [to him],” Constantin said, before pointing out that Boone’s then-girlfriend sent a text message about the arrest to him in the moments after the call ended.

"Lol no! That’s so gross. But damn you guys need to practice more. Even I was confused. One guy was sayin HANDS DOWN, HANDS DOWN, Next dude saying HANDS UP. Then HANDS DOWN, HANDS DOWN, GET YOUR (expletive) HANDS UP,” the message read. It concluded with several crying-laughing emojis.

“It was funny!” Constantin bellowed, reading the message.

The next day, Boone texted his girlfriend back, asking her to say nothing about the incident to anyone.

"Nothing about that story to anyone please, not something I'm proud of and not entertaining at all at this point," he said in the message.

“That was kind of fun when it was a protester but it’s not anymore, now that it’s an undercover detective,” Constantin said with force. “Because he could have claimed they were resisting, but now that’s not going to fly.”

She took time to express offense with the defense’s assertion that Hall did something to provoke the attack and that never identified himself as an officer, saying that for one, he never had time, as the violent arrest began immediately as officers arrived where he was standing. She also then said even if he wasn’t an officer, the arrest was unlawful.

“It would have been ok if it was a protester?!” she said, incredulous. “What?!”

She later added, “What we do know is that Hall didn’t resist arrest. If it was a protester we would have heard how they were resisting, but that can’t work for Luther Hall, because he’s a police officer.”

She concluded her comments on the text messages with Boone’s lengthy apology to Hall, saying Boone told another officer he saw Hays tackle Hall, and knew what was happening. (Kilgore had previously argued that recounting was hearsay and unreliable.)

“Defendant Boone said he was going to beat protesters. Then he pinned down Detective Hall, aided and abetted Randy Hays, and FaceTimed his girlfriend while doing so,” Constantin said. “He said he was going to do it, he did it, and he apologized for it.”

As for Myers, she said despite the defense’s assertions, there is no evidence that officers stepped on the phone at the scene. She also rejected their argument that the phone was damaged by Hays’ baton strikes, saying because the video captured his strike, the phone had to be camera-side up. The phone was struck on the screen side, which means the camera would not have captured it.

She also contended the phone was not covered in blood at the scene, but once Hall grabbed it later when his hands were bloody from touching his face. The defense had argued Myers tossed the phone when he realized it was covered in some sort of substance.

She then turned to Rosenblum’s questions about why Myers didn’t get rid of the phone entirely if he meant to destroy it. This, Constantin said, was because Myers was aware of protocols governing how officers must deal with prisoner property.

“If the phone is broken, it’s one thing. If the phone is missing, that’s a problem,” she said, adding an officer could claim they don’t know how a phone got broken, but it would be difficult to explain it being gone entirely.

She then said with conviction, “defendant Myers broke the phone. You know he broke the phone,” before reminding the jury of Sergeant Marcantano’s testimony that he saw Myers remove the battery from Hall’s camera, which she again said Myers believed was the memory card.

The removal of the battery and his smashing of the phone show he was trying to cover up evidence of Hall’s arrest, Constantin said.

“Why else would he try to cover it up if he didn’t think there would be an investigation?” she asked.

At the end of her 30-minute rebuttal, court recessed for the day. The jury will return Wednesday at 9 a.m. to begin deliberations.

Kilgore makes closing arguments

“The dye was cast for him, on September 18, 2017,” was how Boone’s attorney Patrick Kilgore began his closing arguments, referring to the conversation Boone had with a superior officer in which he said he assisted in Hall’s arrest. From there, Kilgore said, rumors began to swirl and information began to change within the department. He contended that Boone never tried to hide his role, but was consistent in his account that he secured Hall until he was cuffed and believed Hall had been resisting arrest.

Kilgore also spent his early remarks addressing the texts sent by Boone the government introduced during trial. He began with one in which Boone said “I am so embarrassed to be anywhere near this,” and said Boone was embarrassed because he was involved in the arrest of an officer, even though in his mind it was a lawful one.

He then turned to the racist messages introduced as new evidence by the prosecution. Kilgore said the messages are “horrible” and “vile,” but they don’t mean Boone is guilty of the charge facing him.

“This is not a hate crime. Those texts are meant to inflame you. That’s what they are meant to do,” he said to the jury. He also added that “We are a product of our environment. Sometimes we learn and evolve as human beings.”

From there he turned to photos of the arrest, saying the pictures show Boone was not in between the electrical box and generator when Hall was taken to the ground, and that other officers were as close as he was to where the arrest was happening. Since none of the other officers testified that they believed anything unlawful had happened in the moment, it is reasonable, Kilgore argued, that Boone would assume he was assisting in a lawful arrest.

As to Boone’s charge of deprivation of rights, Kilgore reminded the jury that Boone “had to act knowingly and had to act willingly.”

He said there is no evidence Boone acted with the intent to deprive Hall of his civil rights, and that no one has testified that Boone was there when Hays was doing so. He also said there is no evidence proving Boone knew what Hays had done.

“He has always said, with everything he knew at the time, with the intense and charging circumstances, that he believed he was assisting in a lawful arrest,” he said.

Like Rosenblum before him, Kilgore also focused on the inconsistencies in how Hall described the length of his assault. Neither attorney blamed Hall for having uncertain recollection, but both pointed out his first response when asked about how long the assault took, was “I don’t know. It felt like forever, maybe a minute,” and later he said it lasted maybe a minute or two. The defense has argued that prosecutors are basing their theory of Boone and Myers’ involvement (and specifically that the assault went on long enough for them to see what was happening) on that timeline. Defense attorneys are establishing that Hall’s estimation might not be reliable and that the timeline does not fit for their clients to be involved in that manner.

Rosenblum makes closing arguments

“I am going to talk about speculations because that’s all their case is about,” Myers' attorney Scott Rosenblum said to begin his closing arguments.

He immediately began attempting to poke holes in the prosecution’s assertions, saying while they may have a theory as to what happened, “we don’t theorize people into the penitentiary.

“All speculation. That’s not evidence,” he said. “Evidence is testimony, it is exhibits. It isn’t speculation,” he said. “It isn’t some theory because you don’t have evidence.”

He spoke to the FBI analyst not being able to say with certainty what broke the phone screen, how investigators couldn’t tell if it was a baton or asp, or whether it happened if an officer possibly stepped on it. He also said no external expert was called to testify as to what happened when the video’s audio cut out following what appeared to be a baton strike from Randy Hays.

Rosenblum then turned to intent. He pointed out once again that the phone still functioned after the assault, and in fact Hall was able to upload the video he shot of the night, and still could text from the phone.

“Not a very good job of destroying it,” he said.

Rosenblum reiterated Myers did pick up the phone, but tossed it back on the ground on the scene, because he noticed there was blood on it.

“If this young man decided, at that very moment, he was going to destroy that phone, you don’t think he could have come up with a better plan?” Rosenblum asked.

He then went on to ask the jury to consider how Myers would have known in the moment it was Hall’s phone and also how he would know what was on it.

The defense went to great lengths during the trial to ask every officer who was present at the scene that night whether they believed it was a lawful arrest at the time. All of them agreed that they did, and that at no time did any officer on the scene believe anything unlawful had happened in the moment, because the assumption from officers was that Hall resisted arrest. He would later say that not even Hays, who eventually pleaded guilty, waited more than a year to make any statement that it was an unlawful arrest.

“They want you to believe Christopher Myers is the only man on earth at that moment who was contemplating some sort of investigation?” he said, “120 interviews and no one saw [strike the phone]? It just didn’t happen.”

He also returned to the claim that Myers put the phone back in Hall’s backpack, using photos to show that once Myers can be seen speaking to Hall, the phone is no longer present after that interaction, and then pointing to testimony from another officer that he saw Myers open Hall’s backpack.

As for the new evidence, Rosenblum said the prosecution introduced items that he believes only helped Myers’ defense.

“I’m glad they did,” he said, talking about the specific introduction of a YouTube video showing Myers covering his badge when confronted by someone holding a camera at the scene of a reported shots fired incident and later him smoking. The defense implied it showed Myers had a pattern of concealing evidence, but the other officer present during the video testified that policemen are often concerned when they are filmed in public because they aren’t certain who is filming them or for what purpose, which raises safety concerns. He also said the area where they were being filmed was not a particularly safe one. Rosenblum said he believed that video proved that context is very important, and the video didn’t do anything to speak to Myers’ guilt.

“That’s their big case, that’s their big reveal,” Rosenblum said of the video. “When you have nothing else, that’s what you’re going to start presenting.”

He said that establishing the importance to context also helped explain Myers' text messages, downplaying the message that said "let's whoop some [a--]" as a common expression or "rah-rah" terminology similar to "let's kick some butt." He also argued that Myers' message about contemplating an apology to Hall wasn't indicative of wrongdoing, as many officers would think to apologize if they were anywhere near the arrest, because they felt bad about what happened to a fellow officer.

Rosenblum closed by working to discredit Sergeant Joseph Marcantano, who testified that Myers told him "the phone is on me" roughly two weeks after the assault.

The attorney focused heavily on the fact that Marcantano was the only officer other than Randy Hays to sign a proffer letter from the government, which essentially meant he could provide information about an alleged crime without that information being used against him in a potential trial.

Marcantano testified that he didn't believe he had done anything wrong, but Rosenblum said in his closing arguments that Marcantano believed he was in trouble, and that's why he signed the letter. He also said Marcantano wanted to provide information the government was looking for so that he himself would not be charged. Because Marcantano admitted to damaging Hall's camera (although he said it was an accident), and because, Rosenblum said, photos show him behind Hall and appearing to knee him in the back while he was sat cuffed on the curb, Marcantano would have incentive to provide what prosecutors were looking for.

He ended his argument imploring jurors to ignore speculation and use their common sense.

Government makes closing arguments

U.S. Assistant Attorney Carrie Constantin began her closing arguments by establishing that a deprivation of civil rights occurred, pointing to the violence of Hall’s arrest and the use of a baton in Hall’s assault.

“Luther Hall was clearly the victim of unreasonable force and therefore unreasonable seizure. He committed no crime, he did not match the description of anyone suspected of a crime and he did not resist arrest,” she said. “No officer, with even minimal training, would think the beating he undertook was reasonable.”

By establishing the crime of deprivation of rights happened, she moved to Boone’s role and how the charge of aiding and abetting applied. Constantin contended that Boone could see Hall was being beaten, with a baton, and that would clearly mean he was aware the arrest was not lawful.

“He could have turned and walked away, he could have not participated in the actions,” she said.

Instead, she said, Boone held Hall down until he was cuffed. She also said part of the charge required that prosecutors establish Boone acted with bad purpose and willfully. For this, she pointed to the texts Boone sent about beating protesters, his messages speaking about previous acts of violence toward suspects, and his use of racist language. All of these, she said, paint a picture of an officer willing to commit acts of violence outside the bounds of reasonable force, and perhaps, animosity toward Black suspects.

'I was shocked by his admission' | Fellow officer claims Myers confessed to damaging phone Friday, officer testimony continued as Sergeant Joseph Marcantano took the stand to recall the night of the arrest, and specifically the actions of Christopher Myers.

She also singled out Boone’s response to his father’s text in which his father said Boone must have “put a pretty good whooping” on Hall, and Boone responded with “yeah, unfortunately not one I’m very proud of,” as well as Boone’s lengthy apology text to Hall.

For Myers, she turned again to the narrative investigators believe about what happened to Hall’s phone. According to investigators, the phone was camera-side down and it was struck by something, which they believe to be an asp (an aluminum rod with a small metal ball on the end). They say there is a thin black shadow seen in the moments before the phone briefly goes dark that matches the shape of an asp. They believe the asp strike caused the phone to flip over, and that Christopher Myers was seen standing over the camera following that flip. They also used photos to show Myers carried an asp that evening and that he had it out during the window of time Hall was assaulted, then put it away afterward.

She also said the time on the video in which Myers can be seen matches the window of time when Hall was being assaulted, and that the presence of the electrical box in the video when Myers is seen means he was close enough to see what was happening to Hall.

Eight seconds after officers can be heard telling Hall “show me your hands!” Myers appears in the video looking down at the phone.

As for his intent, Constantin said Myers’ proximity to the assault and the timestamps on the video would mean he saw what happened to Hall, and would assume that there would be an investigation about a suspect being beaten.

“Why else is he breaking that phone? He was literally a foot and three inches away, so it’s not like he didn’t know what was happening,” she said.

Constantin also pointed to the fact that Myers took the battery out of Hall’s camera, “foolishly,” she said, because he believed that was the memory card. That action speaks to his intent to erase any evidence of the assault, the government contends.

“The timeline places Boone at Hall’s assault, holding him down, and the timeline places Myers at Hall’s assault when the phone was damaged,” she said.

She then returned to the texts from both men, one in which Boone said he was looking forward “to beating [sh------s] when the sun goes down and no one can tell us apart”, and one in which Myers said “for some sick reason I live for this.”

“These are the attitudes of two men with less than two years on the job [at the time],” she said. “No professionalism, no regard for the law.”

Constantin contrasted their actions with Hall, who she praised for wanting to go back to work even after his assault. She closed by saying the actions of Boone and Myers are what make the job of “good” cops harder.