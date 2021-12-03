Jury convicts St. Louis County man of 2016 shooting over apartment repairs

ST. LOUIS COUNSTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County jury convicted a 75-year-old man on several felony counts Thursday.
Walter May, 75, was on trial after being accused of shooting someone multiple times following an argument over repairs to the victim’s apartment in North County on Nov. 15, 2016. Prosecutors said May admitted to shooting the victim and throwing the gun away.
“In this case we will have a 75-year-old man going to prison - possibly for the rest of his life - over an argument about home repairs,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “People need to put down the gun and find peaceful ways to solve their disagreements.”
The jury convicted May of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution. A sentencing hearing was set for Jan. 6.
