WARREN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Warren County woman was found not guilty four years after she was charged with murdering her husband.
On January 15, 2015, Ashley Hunter called 911 from her home in Foristell to report she had been in a physical altercations with her husband, Nicholas Hunter. She told the dispatcher she shot him in the chest.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said her statements contradicted the evidence and she was charged with first-degree murder.
On Monday, a jury found Hunter not guilty on all charges and she was released from jail after almost four years behind bars.
“It felt like life had been given back to me,” Hunter told News 4 over the phone after being released.
Hunter said all along it was self-defense. With the trial behind her, she said, “This is a victory for women.”
“Finally this is over. God got me through this,” she said.
News 4 reached out to the prosecuting attorney for Warren County and will update the story with a response.
