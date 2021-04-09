MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A traveling exhibit opened in Maryland Heights Friday.
The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru exhibit takes you way back in time.
More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs come alive as drivers drive thru the exhbiti. It's the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit and opened in parking lot of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
For tickets, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.