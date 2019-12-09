ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- After about a year of delays, a multi-million dollar project in St. Peters is moving forward.
On Monday, the city will switch traffic to the west side of Jungermann Road at Country Creek Drive. Crews will then begin construction on the east side of Jungermann. When the west lanes open, drivers on northbound Jungermann will have a dedicated left-turn lane in to Country Creek.
When completed, the Jungermann Road replacement project will elevate the road to help with flooding, provide a larger bridge and improve the pedestrian trail.
[Read: Unexpected find delays major road project in St. Peters]
The project was delayed when the city found a major utility that wasn’t properly marked. The city has said the delays won’t cost taxpayers extra money because they are tweaking the aesthetic parts of the project to cover the added work.
The city says the project is expected to be finished by the spring of 2020.
