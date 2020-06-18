ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The June 19 holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia mark June 19 as a state holiday or observance. Communities across the country celebrate it with food and festivities. But -- despite a push by activists over the years -- Juneteenth still isn't a federal holiday. And, throughout its history, it has often been overlooked by non-black Americans.
It commemorates June 19, 1865: the day that Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas, and told slaves of their emancipation.
That day came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. Even after Lincoln declared all enslaved people free on paper, that hadn't necessarily been the case in practice.
African Americans and others mark Juneteenth -- also called Emancipation Day -- much like the Fourth of July, with parties, picnics and gatherings with family and friends.
MISSOURI
St. Louis
Juneteenth: March for Justice 1 p.m.
Action St. Louis will hold a march beginning at 1 p.m. at the Old Courthouse.
Ride for Freedom 1 p.m.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is hosting the event along with HOT 104.1 and 95.5 the Lou. You are encouraged to decorate your car and meet at 1 p.m. at the corner of Union and Natural Bridge in the Schnucks parking lot.
Show of Solidarity in Tower Grove East at 5:30 p.m.
AJ Eslow Winingham organized the protest beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Compton and Pestalozzi.
University City Peace Rally 6:30 p.m.
Remember the 400 has organized a peace rally that will begin at 6951 Olive Blvd in University City.
ILLINOIS
Celebration in East St. Louis 11 a.m.
Community Development Sustainable Solutions will host a motorcade at 89th and State Street to the East St. Louis City Hall building with a flag raising ceremony.
Juneteenth Celebration & Social Justice Call to Action in O'Fallon
New Life in Christ Church, United Congregations of the Metro East and the O’Fallon, Illinois NAACP have joined together to sponsor the march and rally beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the O’Fallon, Ill. City Hall.
