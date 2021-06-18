ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Juneteenth, now the 12th national holiday, is in full effect for many people on both sides of the Mississippi.
If you want to get out and commemorate the emancipation of slavery this weekend, here are few things you can checkout:
The St. Louis Black Chiefs Officers Committee in association with the National Black Chief Officers will host an inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Weekend at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel. On Friday, a luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. and a smoke n’ sip will occur at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a rally at 10 a.m. and a party featuring Full Fledge at 8 p.m.
In East St. Louis, Juneteenth Freedom Festival Activities will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. on June 19th. Events will kick-off with a 5K walk at 10 a.m., then at 11:00 a.m., a motorcade will go from the Save-a-Lot store at 10 Vieux Carre Drive to the East St. Louis City Hall Building. At noon, a flag raising ceremony will be held at the East St. Louis City Hall Building.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Africans Rising Together 2063 will host a Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Walkathon at the Cricket Field at Forest Park. Honorary Chair Mayor Tishaura Jones will kick off the event at 7 a.m.
Alton will celebrate Juneteenth with live music, local craft vendors, food, free children’s activities and giveaways from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Killion Park.
A bike ride across the traffic-free Eads Bridge will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday.
In Bellefontaine Neighbors there will be a celebration on the recreation center parking lot at 9669 Bellefontaine Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Congresswoman Cori Bush, Chief Missouri Supreme Court Justice George Draper III and Civil Rights Activist Reverend Darryl Gray will be keynote speakers.
Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, the Aldermanic Black Caucus, Urban League of Metropolitan of St. Louis and members of the community are invited to the second annual Ride for Freedom. The car parade will begin at 11 a.m. with brief remarks being given at 11:30 a.m. and then the parade will begin at 12 p.m. Participants will need to meet at ULSTL HQ at 1408 North Kingshighway.
On Saturday in St. Louis City, at City Foundry STL there will be free-to-the-public celebration from 12-6 p.m. A Taste of Black St. Louis will host six food and beverage vendors on-site.
