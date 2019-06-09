Charles Glenn and Mayor Krewson

Mayor Lyda Krewson presented Charles Glenn with the day proclamation at Game 6.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson has declared June 9th as "Charles Glenn Day".

Krewson presented Glenn with the proclamation ahead of Game 6 at the Enterprise Center.

The special day will be celebrated every June 9th in the City of St. Louis.

Listen to Meet St. Louis' podcast with Glenn here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.