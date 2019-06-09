ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson has declared June 9th as "Charles Glenn Day".
Krewson presented Glenn with the proclamation ahead of Game 6 at the Enterprise Center.
Right before the puck drop, I presented a Proclamation to retiring National Anthem singer and legend Charles Glenn- and named today... Charles Glenn Day in St Louis! Thanks for 19 years - tonight was your best ever! @StLouisBlues @NHL pic.twitter.com/2im7zEpMH2— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) June 10, 2019
The special day will be celebrated every June 9th in the City of St. Louis.
Listen to Meet St. Louis' podcast with Glenn here.
