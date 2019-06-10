ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Five people escaped after an Arnold apartment complex caught fire early Monday.
Rock Community Fire Protection District was called to the Meramec Valley Apartments in the 200 block of Meramec Valley before 5:50 a.m.
According to the fire protection district, two people jumped from windows on the second floor and three people, a woman and her two children, were rescued by firefighters.
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor burns, according to the Rock Township Ambulance District.
Around 6:30 a.m., firefighters had extinguished a majority of the fire and were continuing to work on hot spots.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
