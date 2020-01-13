ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- "The Final Countdown" begins!
This summer, Foreigner, Kansas, and Europe are heading to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Rock 'n' roll fans will hear anthems such as "Juke Box Hero" and "Cold As Ice" on July 26 during the Juke Box Heroes tour.
“We can’t wait to hit the road with our good friends KANSAS and EUROPE and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country,” says FOREIGNER lead guitarist Mick Jones. “We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets, here.
