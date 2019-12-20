ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just like Tootie and the rest of the Smith family you can have yourself a merry little Christmas by getting an up close look at a dress worn by Judy Garland during Meet Me in St. Louis.
Garland wore a red velvet dress when she sang the Christmas carol during the 1944 classic.
Mary Strauss has loaned the iconic dress to the Missouri History Museum for a few weeks. The dress will be on display through New Year’s Day. It's even sitting in the World's Fair Gallery!
“It’s just a wonderful piece,” Curator Sharon Smith said. “It’s been sort of salvaged in storage for a number of years at MGM studios.”
Strauss bought the dress when it was auctioned off.
Smith said the dress was only worn twice, both times by Garland. It was never repurposed for another MGM movie.
“Judy wore it in this movie and then she wore it one other time to an event with her fiance, Vincente Minnelli. The dress then sat for probably four decades in storage and then was brought out and put up for auction,” Smith said.
Since the dress is made of red velvet and has a layer underneath made of red silk, Smith said extensive conservation has been done to preserve the costume.
“It’s about 70 years old now. To have a dress that in the condition this is in is pretty remarkable for this type of thing,” Smith said.
Even the mannequin is special as it was made to be a replica of Garland’s frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.