COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A judge has upheld the University of Missouri's ban on carrying concealed guns on campus.
Circuit Judge Jeff Harris on Monday rejected the arguments from Missouri's attorney general that the ban violated the state's constitution. He also said the ban supports the university's interest in promoting safety on its campuses.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the case began in 2015 when Royce Barondes, a professor of law on the Columbia campus, sued because he wanted to keep a firearm in his locked vehicle.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office declined to comment on the ruling and has not decided whether to appeal.
The university said in a statement it was pleased with the court's ruling, saying it serves the best interest of students, staff, faculty and others who visit the campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.