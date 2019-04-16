MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A judge will soon decide whether Chris Coleman will be granted a new trial.
Coleman was convicted in 2011 for strangling his 31-year-old wife Sheri and their sons Gavin, 9, and Garrett, 11, at their home in Columbia, Illinois.
Coleman is serving three life sentences. His attorneys are arguing that his defense was not adequate when the trial was held.
At a recent hearing, the judge said he is granting a new evidentiary hearing to determine if his defense was adequate and to decide whether evidence was properly handled.
