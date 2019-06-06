ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The future of a possible arcade bar in the Central West End rests in the hands of a judge.
Up Down STL, an arcade restaurant and bar with locations in Des Moines and Kansas City plans to open on Euclid in the former Balabans/Herbie’s location.
Last May, Up Down granted a liquor license after gathering the proper signatures and meeting city requirements. But some residents appealed the decision.
Monday morning Judge James Sullivan heard arguments of the appeal. No decision was made but attorney Al Watkins who represents Up-Down STL and its landlord, Pete Rothschild, says they believe the judge will uphold the liquor license.
“The diversity of the CWE is what attracted Up-Down STL to St. Louis,” said Watkins. “It seeks to employ St. Louisans and operate an upscale enterprise designed to broaden the scope of opportunities for the public seeking alternative entertainment and a unique gathering place.”
Elizabeth Heller is one of the residents appealing the liquor license. KMOV spoke to her last spring about her concerns about the restaurant/bar.
“This is a bar, plain and simple, in the middle of a residential area,” said Heller. “In order to be successful, they will have to have 200 young urban professionals in and out of the doors seven nights a week.”
The owners at Up-Down STL says they worked along with residents to create an agreement to make everyone happy. The former Balaban’s remains empty with paper covering the windows. Construction has paused while they await the judge’s decision.
Watkins says they hope to have a ruling from the judge in 30 days.
UPDATE: June 6 at 7:30 p.m:
Up Down STL is set to hold a grand opening on June 14.
