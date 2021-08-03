ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday, halting a mask mandate in St. Louis County.
Circuit Judge Ellen “Nellie” Ribaudo said she based the decision on conflicting rulings by the St. Louis County government.
“I want to make it clear that any decision this court would make is not specific to those issues,” Ribaudo said earlier. “This is a legal decision that this court would be entertaining, not a political issue.”
St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced that everyone would need to wear a mask in an indoor public setting, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated on July 26. Only one day after it went into the mandate went into effect, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 to overturn it.
The temporary restraining order last through August 17, when a hearing is scheduled to be held.
Several members of the St. Louis County Council have spoken out against the mandate saying it violates a recently passed state law that requires input from a governing body such as a county council. Many residents were left confused on what the proper course of action to take.
The judge ruled, “If this court were not to act in this moment the residents who support the face covering measure and those who oppose the measure are left to their own devices in deciding whether or not to wear a mask while in public places.”
In response to the decision, Page tweeted that he was “disappointed in the judge’s decision as more and more mask requirements are put in place across the country to help slow this deadly virus. The CDC recommends wearing masks in public places and we ask everyone to follow that guidance as we continue our vaccine efforts.”
While Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted “the people won” in response to the decision.
"Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office delivered a huge win for the people of St. Louis County and obtained a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate,” said Schmitt. “This is an important, hard-fought victory, but our fight against unreasonable and unconstitutional government overreach continues.”
