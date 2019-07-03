NEWARK, N.J. (KMOV.com) -- A New Jersey family court judge is under fire after his comments arguing for leniency in a rape case became public.
According to a report from the New York Times, Judge James Troiano of Superior Court said the 16-year-old would not be tried as an adult, and said pressing criminal charges in adult criminal court could ruin the teen's life.
The Times reports the suspect allegedly had sex with a girl who was heavily intoxicated, and filmed the entire act on his phone.
He then shared the video with his friends with the message, "When your first time having sex was rape."
Judge Troiano's reasoning for leniency was the teen "comes from a good family who put him in an excellent school where he was doing extremely well."
He also said the suspect was a candidate to get into a good college and the victim should have been informed that pressing charges could ruin the teen's life.
