ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis judge has ordered the Circuit Attorney’s Office to turn to turn over records related the Eric Greitens investigation.
In a court filing earlier this year, Fox News contributor John Solomon alleged that Kim Gardner’s office did not respond to records requests that he made in July for contacts between Gardner, her staff, and those connected to the investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens.
READ: Gov. Greitens indicted on felony invasion of privacy charge
Greitens admitted in January 2018 that he had an affair with a hairdresser. He was accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position after a sexual encounter and then threatening to blackmail her with the photo if she made their affair public.
The ruling came down Monday and it is likely it could face appeals.
An attorney for Solomon said it is unclear when they could receive the documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.