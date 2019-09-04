MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies MillerCoors' light beers contain corn syrup.
U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a preliminary injunction sought by MillerCoors.
Bud Light's packaging says "No Corn Syrup" in bold letters.
Conley says Anheuser-Busch can use the packaging it had on hand June 6 until it runs out, or until March 2020, whichever comes first.
The ruling extends a previous injunction Conley issued in May. Conley said then that Anheuser-Busch should stop mentioning "corn syrup" in ads without further context.
MillerCoors sued its rival in March, saying Anheuser-Busch has spent as much as $30 million on a "false and misleading" campaign.
MillerCoors uses corn syrup in the brewing process for Miller Lite and Coors Lite. Bud Light uses rice.
