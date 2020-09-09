ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man accused of killing police officer Tamarris Bohannon appeared virtually before a judge Wednesday.
Thomas Kinworthy stood before a judge over a video screen from the justice center. He said very little at all but his attorney revealed a little about what will be their defense in a case that has shaken the St. Louis community.
Kinworthy is accused of first degree murder and seven other felony counts. Late last month, police said he entered a couple's home near Tower Grove Park. As Officer Bohannon was reporting to the call for a shooting, prosecutors said Kinworthy shot Bohannon from a second story window of the home. Bohannon died from injuries.
Prosecutors said Kinworthy also shot a second officer, who survived.
Then, prosecutors said Kinworthy refused to come out of the home for almost 12 hours, until finally police entered the home, found him in the couple’s master bathroom, and he still had a firearm with him.
The public defender said that Kinworthy "has a history of mental illness and that will play a part in the case," further saying that Kinworthy has a history of schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.
Prosecutors asked for no bond. The defense attorney left it up to the judge.
Judge Michael Mullen called Kinworthy "a danger to the community" and agreed to hold him without bond.
Nothing else was said in court Wednesday about any possible reason why Kinworthy pulled the trigger. His case will be back here in court in October.
