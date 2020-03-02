"Judge Judy" will end after its 25th season, with host Judy Sheindlin moving on to a new series.
The television personality announced the news during an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that was to air Monday.
Sheindlin shared that the final season, which she calls her "best year yet," will air in 2021, after which she will begin working on a new series called "Judy Justice."
"I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS and it's been successful," she said. "Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So, what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so "Judy Justice" will be coming out a year later."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.