ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The judge in the Thomas Bruce murder trial is locking down court documents.

Bruce is charged with a 2018 murder at the Catholic Supply Store in St. Louis County. He is also accused of sexually assaulting two other women.

The judge agreed with Bruce’s attorney that extensive media coverage may tamper his right to a fair trial. Jury selection is slated to begin in two weeks.

The judge has said all trial evidence will be released to the public when the trial is over.