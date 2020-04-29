Judge grants Illinois lawmaker a personal exemption from state's stay-at-home order

An Illinois county judge has ruled that a state lawmaker is personally exempt from Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.
Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican, said last week when he filed the lawsuit in Clay County Circuit Court that he was doing so on behalf of himself and his constituents, but the decision by Judge Michael McHaney affects only the lawmaker, citing that Bailey "has a clearly ascertainable right in need of immediate protection, namely his liberty interest to be free from Pritzker's executive order of quarantine in his own home."
McHaney also wrote that Bailey "has shown he will suffer irreparable harm if the Temporary Restraining order is not issued." The restraining order says Pritzker, a Democrat, is prohibited from "in any way enforcing the March 20 Executive Order against Darren Bailey forcing him to isolate and quarantine in his home."
In the lawsuit filed on April 23, Bailey alleged "Gov. Pritzker overextended his power by issuing additional 'stay at home' orders after his original disaster proclamation." He also alleged he is "being irreparably harmed each and every day" he is under the stay-at-home order. He also asked to be awarded for costs "in this matter as may be allowed by law."
Pritzker angrily denounced the ruling during his daily press conference Monday.
"It's insulting, it's dangerous, and people's safety and health has now been put at risk," Pritzker said, adding, "There may be people who contract coronavirus as a result of what Darren Bailey has done now."
Pritzker said at a news conference Tuesday that the ruling has been appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court for consideration and warned that McHaney's decision could pave the way for similar rulings.
"By agreeing with the plaintiff in this initial ruling, the court set a dangerous precedent," he said. "We will not stop this virus if, because of this ruling, any resident can petition to be exempted from aspects of the orders that rely on collective action to keep us all safe."
The stay-at-home order was set to expire Thursday but has been extended through May 30. The new stay-at-home order calls for face coverings or masks to be required for anyone over the age of 2 when in public if a six-foot social distance can't be maintained, retail stores that are not considered essential can only take phone and online orders for delivery or outside store pick-up, and groups of no more than two people will be allowed to go fishing or boating.
After the ruling, Bailey told CNN by phone Monday night, "Sometimes what's good for Chicago isn't good for the rest of the state."
The Republican said his county, Clay County, has only two confirmed coronavirus cases, yet the economic impact has taken an outsized toll. He also said this wouldn't be about letting everyone break the stay at home order but allowing individual county jurisdictions to decide rather than leave it all in the governor's hands.
"Why can't we take care of this locally?" Bailey said.
Asked why Bailey did not include his constituents in the lawsuit, his attorney, Thomas DeVore, told CNN Tuesday he wanted to inform residents of their legislative rights without causing hysteria.
"I had to be able to get that message out with having people be so scared that, 'Oh my goodness this very first order on this issue is going to turn into at least 12 million people'," he said, adding it was his decision, not Bailey's, to file the initial lawsuit with just one client. "That was my decision in order to try to help our public understand the legalities of this issue without them all being scared as to what was going to happen."
However, DeVore said, a second lawsuit will be filed on behalf of Bailey in "his individual capacity, as a citizen of the state and all other citizens similarly situated" in Winnebago County, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon.
Illinois has the fourth-most coronavirus cases in the country, with more than 45,000 confirmed cases and at least 1,983 deaths.
Residents in other states have filed legal challenges against governors over their stay-at-home orders.
Earlier this month, a group of pastors filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom over religious restrictions under the stay-at-home order. Two residents also a filed a lawsuit against the Democratic governor demanding an end to the stay at home order, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, also a Democrat, has also been sued over stay-at-home orders.
This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.
CNN's Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.
