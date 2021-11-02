ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A downtown nightclub must vacate its space on Washington Avenue, but its landlord was not awarded sought damages in a ruling handed down Friday.

Officials:Downtown St. Louis club violates order to close after attempting hosting event The City of St. Louis plans to take additional measures after a troubled downtown nightclub tried to hold an event, despite being ordered to close last week.

A judge sided with Reign's landlord Copia Acquisitions LLC, saying they can evict Reign. The company also sought thousands in damages, but the judge said that is for a jury to decide.

Many nearby residents complained that Reign was the source of crime, with three shootings taking place nearby in a two-week span in late summer. A nuisance hearing was later held for Reign, which had its liquor license taken away.

Copia has accused Reign of not paying rent and has said it never would have agreed to a lease with Reign if it knew it would operate as a nightclub instead of a restaurant.