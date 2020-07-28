ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The judge dismissed the discrimination lawsuit brought by a former employee in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office.
Nancy Woods, who was fired in January 2018, claimed she was let go because of her age and skin color. Woods is white and at the time was 64-years-old. Woods also claimed there was a pattern of discrimination against white employees working for the Circuit Attorney's Office.
The judge's ruling states that none of Woods' claims were backed up by direct evidence. Woods' supervisors said she was fired because she had multiple inappropriate outbursts at work.
The judge granted full summary judgement and dismissed the case.
Gardner released the following statement after the dismissal:
"Today the Court granted our motion for summary judgment in the case of Nancy Woods versus the Circuit Attorney’s Office. The judge dismissed all of Ms. Woods claims against the CAO for age and racial discrimination. Creating an inclusive work place where everyone is valued has been a key focus of my administration, and we’re gratified by the judge’s ruling."
You can read the summary judgement order below.
