ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A judge has sided with the city saying the health department has the authority to close down businesses violating public health orders during the pandemic.
The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Wheelhouse and Start Bar after they were forced to close on July 28.
The city shut down four bars/restaurants on July 28 because they “have obviously ignored" public health orders put in place to flatten the rise in COVID-19 cases, the mayor said.
The closures came after a video surfaced showing a packed crowd at a popular downtown bar. The video showed a crowd of people on the dance floor at Wheelhouse and no one was seen wearing face masks.
Wheelhouse and Start Bar argued they followed masks rules and were never issued any citations before the closure.
However, the judge agreed with the city ruling:
"The Court’s limited role of judicial review is not to assess the wisdom of the Orders, but to determine whether the Order violates the law. The Court finds that they do not violate the law because they have a real and substantial relation to the goal of stemming the tide of the public-health pandemic; further, 19CSR20-20.040(3) specifically authorizes to director to close any “other place” when the director finds that the closing is necessary to protect public health. As the closure relates to a pandemic, the process due prior to the closure is that the public is placed on notice that the law allows for such closures."
In her ruling, the judge urged both sides to come to an agreement over their issues.
You can read the full ruling below:
