Second man charged in connection with death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, 3 others charged with burglary
A man has been charged with the murder of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn five days after a handful of looters broke into a pawn shop in north St. Louis City and ended the night with a tragic loss to the St. Louis community.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A judge has denied St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's request for help to prosecute a number of high-profile cases, including the death of a former St. Louis police officer during riots last year.
Gardner had asked for assistance because of she was short-staffed with inexperienced prosecutors and facing a backlog of cases.
One such case was that of two men charged for the murder of retired Captain David Dorn who was killed at a pawn shop during riots in 2020.
The judge said Friday there was no basis for a special prosecutor when the the request was made because Gardner's office was having staffing or time management issues.
It's not yet clear what happens next for the cases, but News 4 will keep checking.
