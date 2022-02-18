ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A judge denied Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's attempt to oust St. Louis County's mask mandate Friday.

Fight over St. Louis County mask mandate back in court ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The battle over the mask mandate in St. Louis County will con…

The St. Louis County Council approved a mask mandate in January, which Schmitt then filed suit over. Schmitt is no stranger to lawsuits over mask mandates. He filed lawsuits against more than 40 school districts in the state

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a tweet Friday the county's mask mandate may be lifted anyway at the end of February if Covid numbers continue to decline.