ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A judge denied Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's attempt to oust St. Louis County's mask mandate Friday.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The battle over the mask mandate in St. Louis County will con…
The St. Louis County Council approved a mask mandate in January, which Schmitt then filed suit over. Schmitt is no stranger to lawsuits over mask mandates. He filed lawsuits against more than 40 school districts in the state
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said in a tweet Friday the county's mask mandate may be lifted anyway at the end of February if Covid numbers continue to decline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.