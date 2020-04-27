CHICAGO (CBS) — A southern Illinois judge has blocked Gov. JB Pritzker’s 30-day extension of the statewide stay-at-home order, granting a temporary restraining order sought by a Republican state lawmaker who argued the governor overstepped his authority.
CBS affiliate WCIA-TV reports Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney granted a restraining order to temporarily block the governor’s latest executive order Monday afternoon.
Pritzker said the Illinois Attorney General’s office will appeal the ruling
