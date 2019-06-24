ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former St. Louis Rams personal seat license (PSL) holders could receive $24 million.
A judge approved the multi-million settlement on Monday. The PSL holders have until August 23 to file for their refunds.
Those refunds will be 30 percent of the original purchase price. This represents refunds for the nine years that remained on the 30-year license when the Rams packed up and headed for Los Angeles.
License holders can file for refunds at RamsPSLClassActionSettlement.com
