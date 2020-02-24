JUDAS PRIEST

Rob Halford, singer and Scott Travis, drummer (l-r), performing as Judas Priest during OzzFest 2004, Mansfield, Massachusetts, photo

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Judas Priest is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a world tour that will stop in St. Louis.

The ’50 Heavy Metal Years Tour’ will stop at Saint Louis Music Park on Sept. 30. Sabaton will be the openers for the show.

Concert tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28.

