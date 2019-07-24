ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The investigation continues into a crash in which a 24-year-old woman was killed when the car she was in was hit with a stolen vehicle at a north St. Louis intersection Monday night.
According to police, a woman contacted police and said she had found her stolen vehicle at N. Vandeventer and Finney. When officers got to the scene, a 33-year-old man was outside of the supposedly stolen car.
When the suspect saw officers, he reportedly got into the driver seat of a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe. When officers yelled for the suspect to stop but the man sped away in the Tahoe.
After speeding away, police said the suspect was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Finney and North Sarah around 7:15 p.m. The man ran from the crash scene but was later taken into custody near W. Belle Place and Whittier.
First responders arrived to the scene and announced the driver of the car that was hit by the suspect vehicle dead. She was later identified as 24-year-old Jovanna Young.
A 7-year-old who was a passenger in one of the vehicles was not injured.
Gail Young, Jovanna's grandmother, says Jovanna was on her way home from orientation for her new job when she was killed.
“Jovanna was a sweetheart, she really was,” said Young.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department said charges were not issued in the deadly crash and instructed News 4 to ask the Circuit Attorney’s office why.
“We’ve asked police for more evidence,” said Susan Ryan, a spokesperson for Kim Gardner’s office.
When pushed on what kind of evidence they need, Ryan could not speak on it because of the ongoing investigation. Charges could still come and it might require others who witnessed the incident to come forward.
A plea Young is sending to the community.
“I’m asking if they know anything that will help solve this case please come forward,” she said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Jovanna Young pay for the unexpected funeral costs.
