ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Journey and The Pretenders will take the stage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in June.
The two bands will perform at the Maryland Heights venue on Friday, June 26.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.