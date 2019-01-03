ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 116th Congress will be sworn in Thursday, including Missouri’s new Senator Josh Hawley.
The first big item on the agenda is the government shutdown.
Hawley is an ally of President Trump. The president previously campaigned in Missouri several times for Hawley.
He will also be the youngest senator. At 39 years old, Hawley is the only one in his 30s.
Hawley has not served in a legislative body, so he doesn’t have a voting record to help predict how he may tackle big issues. He campaigned as a strong conservative, particularly on social issues and economics.
Hawley will be Missouri’s first new senator in eight years. Missouri’s other senator, Sen. Roy Blunt, was elected in 2010, while former Sen. Claire McCaskill served from 2007 to 2019. She was reelected in 2012, but lost to Hawley in the November 2018 election.
Hawley’s predecessor and Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General Eric Schmitt is also scheduled to be sworn in Thursday at the Missouri Supreme County in Jefferson City. Schmitt was appointed to the role by Gov. Mike Parson.
