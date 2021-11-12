WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will join President Joe Biden in Washington Monday for the signing of the $1 trillion infrastructure deal, a spokesperson said Friday.
$9 billion will reportedly be sent to Missouri. Jones will also meet with the Federal Transit Authority, the White House's Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Congresswoman Cori Bush after the Monday signing.
Jones met with Vice President Kamala Harris Oct. 28 in a virtual discussion to promote the passing of the Build Back Better Act, which emphasizes universal child care, the Child Tax Credit and investments in community violence intervention programs.
