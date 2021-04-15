ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Newly-elected St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced her pick for Public Safety Director Thursday, filling Judge Jimmie Edwards' vacancy with a former police chief.
Dan Isom will take over the role, having previously been St. Louis' Police Commissioner from 2008-2013. He was the third Black police commissioner in the city's history and had been with the department since 1988.
He was appointed Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety under Governor Jay Nixon, and has been the E. Desmond Lee Professor of Policing and the Community in the criminology department at UMSL since he retired.
Isom will replace Jimmie Edwards who resigned his post on March 31, after more than three years in the position. Edwards, who was a judge in the 22nd Circuit Court since 1992, was appointed as public safety director in October of 2017 by then newly-elected St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Joining Isom will be Heather Taylor, the former head of the Ethical Society of Police, who will act as advisor to the Public Safety Director.
For Treasurer, Jones chose Adam Lane to succeed her when she is sworn in as mayor next week. Lane is deputy chief of staff in the treasurer's office, and will inherit an office facing a budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
