ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Ward 20 Alderwoman Cara Spencer will face each other in the general election for Mayor of St. Louis on April 6.

Jones and Spencer finished first and second in Tuesday’s primary. Under the new ‘ranked choice’ voting system adopted by voters in November, primaries are non-partisan, city voters can vote for as many candidates as they want and the top two vote-getters then advance to the general election.

St. Louis voters can vote for as many candidates as they want in Tuesday's primary Tuesday, voters in St. Louis City will take the first step in electing a new mayor, as residents will head to the polls for primary voting. Democrats Tishaura Jones, Lewis Reed and Cara Spencer and Republican Andrew Jones will compete in a primary Tuesday under a new nonpartisan format.

Current mayor Lyda Krewson defeated Jones by 888 votes in a crowded Democratic primary in 2017. Krewson chose not to run for re-election this year. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who also ran in 2017, finished third. Republican Andrew Jones finished fourth.