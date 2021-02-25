ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Polls open next week for St. Louis City's first non-partisan primary election. The big focus is on the mayoral race. Andrew Jones, Tishaura Jones, Lewis Reed and Cara Spencer will be on the ballot to replace Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Tishaura Jones was elected city treasurer in 2012. She tried for the mayor's office four years ago but lost in the primary to Mayor Krewson by fewer than 900 votes.

Reed says city must curb violent crime as St. Louis mayoral race heats up Since 2007, Lewis Reed has been the president of the Board of Alderman and he's no stranger to St. Louis politics. He said as a mayor, he'll actually have the power to get things done.

She wants "to shake things up" in the city and that includes how the city is policed.

"For every city that has put more officers on the street, it has not made them safer," Jones said in response to the police department being 150 officers short.

She said when you call 911, police officers shouldn't always be the ones to show up. Jones said the city needs to reorient the public safety department to include more than just uniformed officers.

"Let’s include social workers and other licensed professionals so we are deploying the right professionals to the right call," Jones said.

Gun violence must be declared a public health crisis, Jones said, so more resources are allocated in addressing crime in the city and region.

"We need to address it from the root cause, just as we declared this pandemic as a health crisis, we can declare gun violence as a public health crisis and address it accordingly," Jones said.

Jones' opponent Lewis Reed said right now during the pandemic, he wants the controversial St. Louis City's Medium Security Institute - also known as the Workhouse - to stay open to avoid overcrowding. Jones feels differently.

"I absolutely think the Workhouse needs to close. And obviously we need to take care of the problems at the CJC downtown first," Jones said. "We also need to make sure we are treating our detainees with respect and dignity."

She went on to say that concerns about safety in the jail during the pandemic could be alleviated by not locking up nonviolent offenders.

Another focus for Jones is job opportunities - especially for African Americans. She said over the last 10 years, 20,000 Black people have moved out of the city.

"They are leaving our city obviously because there is no opportunity for themselves or for their families," Jones said. "I think people are looking for hope, not a savior because I am not about to be a savior but I think people are committed to somebody who is going to do something differently because we need to say no to business as usual."

Jones said she is open to the idea of a merger between the City and St. Louis County to create a stronger region.